VERACRUZ, Panama (June 28, 2025) U.S. Army veterinary staff assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services support the veterinary site in Veracruz, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|06.28.2025
|07.02.2025 19:19
|VERACRUZ, PA
