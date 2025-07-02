Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $20 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members of USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) offload more than 5,500 pounds of illicit drugs at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, July 2, 2025. The crews of HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) and HNLMS Friesland (P-842) seized more than $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968879
    VIRIN: 250702-G-MF861-1125
    Filename: DOD_111113001
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Drug offload
    Coast Guard Base Miami Beach
    Counter drug operations
    USCGC Northland (WMEC 904)
    drug interdiction

