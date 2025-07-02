Coast Guard offloads more than $20 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew members of USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) offload more than 5,500 pounds of illicit drugs at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, July 2, 2025. The crews of HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) and HNLMS Friesland (P-842) seized more than $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)