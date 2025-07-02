Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 2025 U.S. Army vehicles offload at Port Darwin, Australia for Talisman Sabre 25

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army vehicles offload from the Military Sealift Command-chartered Motor Vessel Cape Henry in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Port Darwin, Australia, June 9, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968874
    VIRIN: 250611-A-JL197-1119
    Filename: DOD_111112890
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 U.S. Army vehicles offload at Port Darwin, Australia for Talisman Sabre 25, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talisman Sabre 25, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Partnership

