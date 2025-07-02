Space Systems Command Mission Support Operations Center (MSOC) Facility Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Col. Ray Imbo, materiel leader with USSF Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Resilient Missile Warning, Missile Tracking, and Missile Defense Acquisition Delta, and Maj. Keri Clark, Strategic Missile Warning, Ground, and Integration (SNG) interim director of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Tools, Applications, and Processing (TAP) Lab and Boulder Ground Innovation Facility (BGIF) director, officially opened the doors to its new Mission Support Operations Center (MSOC) at the BGIF in Boulder, Colo. on May 28, 2025. The MSOC will serve as the operational backbone of SSC’s Resilient Missile Warning/Missile Tracking mission. It will enable Guardians, Airmen, and mission partners to assess the health and status of space-based sensors and to make rapid, data-driven decisions that support the U.S. and its allies. By integrating real-time information from space vehicles to ground systems and seamlessly disseminating it to end users, the MSOC enhances both decision advantage and threat response across all phases of missile flight.