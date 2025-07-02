Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Systems Command Mission Support Operations Center (MSOC) Facility Opening

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Ray Imbo, materiel leader with USSF Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Resilient Missile Warning, Missile Tracking, and Missile Defense Acquisition Delta, and Maj. Keri Clark, Strategic Missile Warning, Ground, and Integration (SNG) interim director of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Tools, Applications, and Processing (TAP) Lab and Boulder Ground Innovation Facility (BGIF) director, officially opened the doors to its new Mission Support Operations Center (MSOC) at the BGIF in Boulder, Colo. on May 28, 2025. The MSOC will serve as the operational backbone of SSC’s Resilient Missile Warning/Missile Tracking mission. It will enable Guardians, Airmen, and mission partners to assess the health and status of space-based sensors and to make rapid, data-driven decisions that support the U.S. and its allies. By integrating real-time information from space vehicles to ground systems and seamlessly disseminating it to end users, the MSOC enhances both decision advantage and threat response across all phases of missile flight.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:36
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

    Missile Warning
    Space Systems Command

