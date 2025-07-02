Moving Tanks Through The Port of Oakland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll of operations starting July 20, 2025. Moving M1 Tanks snd Joint Assault Bridges sold to the Austalian Military.



The first interview is with Lt. Col. Lauren Cabral, commander, 834th Transportation Bttalion.



The second interview is with Lt. Col Dean Falvey, Australian Army.



There is an article from this event as well at https://www.army.mil/article/286692