Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moving Tanks Through The Port of Oakland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Broll of operations starting July 20, 2025. Moving M1 Tanks snd Joint Assault Bridges sold to the Austalian Military.

    The first interview is with Lt. Col. Lauren Cabral, commander, 834th Transportation Bttalion.

    The second interview is with Lt. Col Dean Falvey, Australian Army.

    There is an article from this event as well at https://www.army.mil/article/286692

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968863
    VIRIN: 250620-O-JX514-4344
    Filename: DOD_111112735
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving Tanks Through The Port of Oakland, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    SDDC
    Paul Harris
    Oakland California
    TANKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download