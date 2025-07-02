Broll of operations starting July 20, 2025. Moving M1 Tanks snd Joint Assault Bridges sold to the Austalian Military.
The first interview is with Lt. Col. Lauren Cabral, commander, 834th Transportation Bttalion.
The second interview is with Lt. Col Dean Falvey, Australian Army.
There is an article from this event as well at https://www.army.mil/article/286692
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968863
|VIRIN:
|250620-O-JX514-4344
|Filename:
|DOD_111112735
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving Tanks Through The Port of Oakland, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
