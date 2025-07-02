The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the Adjutant General’s annual TAG Safety Stand‑Down, reinforcing life-saving practices for Airmen of the 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard Base on June 18, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 15:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|968854
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-MC049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111112587
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 TAG Safety Stand Down, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.