Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 TAG Safety Stand Down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the Adjutant General’s annual TAG Safety Stand‑Down, reinforcing life-saving practices for Airmen of the 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard Base on June 18, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 15:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 968854
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_111112587
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 TAG Safety Stand Down, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAG
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download