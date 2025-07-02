Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi Wishes the 88th RD A Happy and Safe 4th of July

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi wishes the Soldiers and civilians of the 88th RD a happy 4th of July, and reminds everyone to stay safe while they're celebrating with family and friends.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968837
    VIRIN: 250608-A-VP019-1001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_111112104
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi Wishes the 88th RD A Happy and Safe 4th of July, by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    4th of July

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download