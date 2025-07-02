Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people from disabled boat off Sanibel

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues 2 children and 3 adults, Wednesday, after their 28-foot vessel became disabled, 30 miles west of Sanibel Island, Florida, July 2, 2025. Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders were alerted about the distress through a Personal Locator Beacon activation around 2 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Florida
    USCG

