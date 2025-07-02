Coast Guard rescues 5 people from disabled boat off Sanibel

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues 2 children and 3 adults, Wednesday, after their 28-foot vessel became disabled, 30 miles west of Sanibel Island, Florida, July 2, 2025. Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders were alerted about the distress through a Personal Locator Beacon activation around 2 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968832
|VIRIN:
|250702-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111111957
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.