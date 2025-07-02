Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Maxwell participates in PTSD awareness ruck

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Team Maxwell participates in a 4.2-mile ruck in honor of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 27, 2025. The event was more than a physical challenge; it offered Airmen a chance to connect, share experiences, and emphasize that no one has to face their struggles alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 12:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968821
    VIRIN: 250627-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111111778
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell AFB
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    42nd ABW
    PTSD Awareness Month
    PTSD

