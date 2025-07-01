Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian students and U.S. Navy service members unite in concert

    PANAMA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Colegio José Daniel Crespo hosts a joint concert in Panama, promoting cultural exchange and camaraderie among the service members and local community in Panama City, Panamá, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968800
    VIRIN: 250629-F-JC347-2087
    Filename: DOD_111111507
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    SOUTHCOM
    Continuing Promise
    CP25
    Concert
    Panama

