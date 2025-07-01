Colegio José Daniel Crespo hosts a joint concert in Panama, promoting cultural exchange and camaraderie among the service members and local community in Panama City, Panamá, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968800
|VIRIN:
|250629-F-JC347-2087
|Filename:
|DOD_111111507
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Panamanian students and U.S. Navy service members unite in concert, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.