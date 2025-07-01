Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Pet Lodge

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Animal caretakers talk about the services offered at the Saber Pet Lodge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2025. The Saber Pet Lodge is the only on-base pet boarding facility in U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968766
    VIRIN: 250617-F-DG879-1001
    Filename: DOD_111111072
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Pet Lodge, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun
    pet lodge
    dogs

