Animal caretakers talk about the services offered at the Saber Pet Lodge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 17, 2025. The Saber Pet Lodge is the only on-base pet boarding facility in U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
