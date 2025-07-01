Japan Food Import Laws

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Graphic video visually showing some of the food that cannot be brought into Japan and potential consequences of doing so. This is to make foreigners aware of what they cannot bring and to respect the countries laws.