U.S. Seabees unite in Panama for humanitarian engineering mission

U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel
collaborate with Panama’s emergency
services in humanitarian and disaster relief
exercises by renovating a kitchen and its gas
line in La Escuela Estados Unidos de
América in Panama City, Panamá, June 30,
2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th
iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval
Forces Southern Command-led mission since
2007, which aims to foster goodwill,
strengthen existing partnerships with partner
nations, and form new partnerships between
host nations, non-government organizations,
and international organizations. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 19:22
