U.S. Seabees unite in Panama for humanitarian engineering mission

U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel

collaborate with Panama’s emergency

services in humanitarian and disaster relief

exercises by renovating a kitchen and its gas

line in La Escuela Estados Unidos de

América in Panama City, Panamá, June 30,

2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th

iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval

Forces Southern Command-led mission since

2007, which aims to foster goodwill,

strengthen existing partnerships with partner

nations, and form new partnerships between

host nations, non-government organizations,

and international organizations. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)