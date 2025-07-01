Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Seabees unite in Panama for humanitarian engineering mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel
    collaborate with Panama’s emergency
    services in humanitarian and disaster relief
    exercises by renovating a kitchen and its gas
    line in La Escuela Estados Unidos de
    América in Panama City, Panamá, June 30,
    2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th
    iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval
    Forces Southern Command-led mission since
    2007, which aims to foster goodwill,
    strengthen existing partnerships with partner
    nations, and form new partnerships between
    host nations, non-government organizations,
    and international organizations. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968745
    VIRIN: 250630-F-JC347-1220
    Filename: DOD_111110383
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Seabees unite in Panama for humanitarian engineering mission, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Continuing Promise
    SOUTCOM
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download