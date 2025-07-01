Coast Guard, National Park Service teams up to rescue mariner

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat crew rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. Station Fort Macon launched their 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and were met by a National Parks Service vessel who assisted with a shoreside rescue of the mariner. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy footage)
|06.30.2025
|07.01.2025 18:42
|Video Productions
|968743
|250630-G-G0105-1001
|1
|DOD_111110354
|00:01:22
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
