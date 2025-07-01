Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander Promotional Video 1 with Kamryn Cummings

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Kamryn Cummings, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, talks about her experiences during her immersions on Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968734
    VIRIN: 250701-F-EP494-3783
    Filename: DOD_111110118
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander Promotional Video 1 with Kamryn Cummings, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    honorary commanders
    San Angelo - Texas

