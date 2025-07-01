Kamryn Cummings, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, talks about her experiences during her immersions on Goodfellow Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968734
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-EP494-3783
|Filename:
|DOD_111110118
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Promotional Video 1 with Kamryn Cummings, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.