A video showing U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services conducting a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4-5, 2025. The 628th conducts training to maintain mission readiness to respond to emergencies across the installation and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968691
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-MJ351-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111109292
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.