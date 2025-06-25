Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A video showing U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services conducting a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4-5, 2025. The 628th conducts training to maintain mission readiness to respond to emergencies across the installation and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968691
    VIRIN: 250606-F-MJ351-9001
    Filename: DOD_111109292
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

