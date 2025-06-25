The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South, in conjunction with
other partner nations, leverages all-domain capabilities to target, detect
and monitor illicit drug trafficking in the air and maritime domains,
within the Joint Operating Area (JOA), facilitating interdiction and
apprehension to reduce the flow of drugs and degrade & dismantle
Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968690
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-F3230-1001
|PIN:
|250004
|Filename:
|DOD_111109287
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Interagency Task Force South Big Week 2025, by Jamie Chapman, A1C Jamie Echols, A1C Charlotte Taylor and Trevor Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
