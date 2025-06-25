Joint Interagency Task Force South Big Week 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South, in conjunction with

other partner nations, leverages all-domain capabilities to target, detect

and monitor illicit drug trafficking in the air and maritime domains,

within the Joint Operating Area (JOA), facilitating interdiction and

apprehension to reduce the flow of drugs and degrade & dismantle

Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs).