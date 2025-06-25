On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A b-roll package showing U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services conducting a vehicle extrication demonstration and vehicle check out procedures at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4-5, 2025. The 628th conducts training to maintain mission readiness to respond to emergencies across the installation and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)