Los Angeles Air Force Base Sports Day 2025 Logistics: Updated!

Lt. Manalansan, Tech. Sgt. Smith, and Tech. Sgt. Williams explain the details of LA Air Force Base's annual Sports Day event, now with a new date and a change of information about volunteer perks.
|05.27.2025
|07.01.2025 12:56
|Commercials
|968686
|250527-O-HV429-4165
|DOD_111109260
|00:03:36
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
