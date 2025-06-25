Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Los Angeles Air Force Base Sports Day 2025 Logistics: Updated!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Walter Talens and Danielle Fountaine

    Space Systems Command

    Lt. Manalansan, Tech. Sgt. Smith, and Tech. Sgt. Williams explain the details of LA Air Force Base's annual Sports Day event, now with a new date and a change of information about volunteer perks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 968686
    VIRIN: 250527-O-HV429-4165
    Filename: DOD_111109260
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Air Force Base Sports Day 2025 Logistics: Updated!, by Walter Talens and Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports day
    la air force base
    los angeles air force base
    SBD3
    Space Base Delta 3
    sports day 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download