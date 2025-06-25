Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 2025 Golden Sword

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    This month’s #GoldenSword video highlights what’s happening across the command in July—from celebrating our nation’s Independence Day to prepping for our annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) event.

    Watch now to stay informed.

    #ContractingForSoldiers

    #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968678
    VIRIN: 250519-O-HP256-1482
    Filename: DOD_111108995
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MICC
    army contracting
    Contracting for Soldiers
    Golden Sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download