This month’s #GoldenSword video highlights what’s happening across the command in July—from celebrating our nation’s Independence Day to prepping for our annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training (#SDAT) event.
Watch now to stay informed.
#ContractingForSoldiers
#BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968678
|VIRIN:
|250519-O-HP256-1482
|Filename:
|DOD_111108995
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.