    Walk-It-Out Challenge: MICC Steps Up for the Army’s 250th

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    With 366 participants, 65 teams, and over 13,000 miles walked, team #MICC stepped up—and stepped out—for the Army’s 250th Birthday during our 13-week Walk-It-Out Wednesday Challenge!

    Watch to see which teams took home the first-ever Golden Sneaker Awards.

    #ArmyBirthday
    #Army250
    #ArmyReadiness
    #ThisWellDefend

    Army’s 250th Birthday
    Walk-It-Out Challenge

