Walk-It-Out Challenge: MICC Steps Up for the Army’s 250th

With 366 participants, 65 teams, and over 13,000 miles walked, team #MICC stepped up—and stepped out—for the Army’s 250th Birthday during our 13-week Walk-It-Out Wednesday Challenge!
Watch to see which teams took home the first-ever Golden Sneaker Awards.
#ArmyBirthday
#Army250
#ArmyReadiness
#ThisWellDefend
