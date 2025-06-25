Get a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible civilian workforce that makes Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) so lethal! See the dedication of teams from DPTMS, DPW, FMWR, DES, and DHR, all vital directorates that keep the 101st moving and ready to answer the call!
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968669
|VIRIN:
|250620-O-JS100-3887
|Filename:
|DOD_111108856
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Civilian Workforce, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.