Fort Campbell Civilian Workforce

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible civilian workforce that makes Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) so lethal! See the dedication of teams from DPTMS, DPW, FMWR, DES, and DHR, all vital directorates that keep the 101st moving and ready to answer the call!