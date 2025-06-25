Gen. Donahue's Change of Command speech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gives a speech talking about 7th Army Training Command mission during the change of command at the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter relinquished his command to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)