    Gen. Donahue's Change of Command speech

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gives a speech talking about 7th Army Training Command mission during the change of command at the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter relinquished his command to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968664
    VIRIN: 250630-A-XV403-4730
    Filename: DOD_111108809
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Donahue's Change of Command speech, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    BetterInBavaria
    Beallyoucanbe

