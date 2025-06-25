Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts Honored for Heroism at Battle of Wanat

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.30.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    No matter the odds, refuse to quit.
    Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts, a forward observer with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, went above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Wanat, Afghanistan, on July 13, 2008. Despite being critically wounded and outnumbered, he held the line, coordinated indirect fire, and continued to fight. His extraordinary heroism earned him the Medal of Honor and forever etched his name into Sky Soldier history.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    Music by “Lune” by Tony Anderson via Musicbed

    (U.S. Army edit by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 03:21
    Location: VICENZA, IT

