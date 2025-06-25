REEL: Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts Honored for Heroism at Battle of Wanat

No matter the odds, refuse to quit.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts, a forward observer with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, went above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Wanat, Afghanistan, on July 13, 2008. Despite being critically wounded and outnumbered, he held the line, coordinated indirect fire, and continued to fight. His extraordinary heroism earned him the Medal of Honor and forever etched his name into Sky Soldier history.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
Music by “Lune” by Tony Anderson via Musicbed
(U.S. Army edit by Capt. Jennifer French)
06.30.2025
07.01.2025
|Package
|968637
|250701-A-XY121-3046
|DOD_111108336
|00:00:19
VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
