    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony 2025

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) bids farewell to Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Chief of Staff of USARPAC, and Maj. Gen. Jeff A VanAntwerp, G3 operations officer of USARPAC, on the historic Palm Circle, June 30, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 22:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968631
    VIRIN: 250630-A-TS350-1002
    Filename: DOD_111107971
    Length: 00:34:57
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony 2025, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

