U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jaylen Phipps participated in a bodybuilding competition on Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. Phipps trains to work on his discipline and to inspire other people. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 21:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968626
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-WJ251-8941
|Filename:
|DOD_111107936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt. Jaylen Phipps Spotlight, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
