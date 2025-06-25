Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt. Jaylen Phipps Spotlight

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jaylen Phipps participated in a bodybuilding competition on Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. Phipps trains to work on his discipline and to inspire other people. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 21:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968626
    VIRIN: 250611-F-WJ251-8941
    Filename: DOD_111107936
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    SERVICES CAREER
    bodybuiling
    Misawa Air Base

