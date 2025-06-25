U.S. Army and Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), provides medical support to a local health clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 29, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968603
|VIRIN:
|250629-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111107551
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS
