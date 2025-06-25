Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic

    PANAMA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army and Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), provides medical support to a local health clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 29, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:24
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

