National Guard engineers build better communities with Innovative Readiness Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, finalize construction of a restroom facility at Charter Park in Orting, Wash., June 16-28, 2025. The Charter Park Restroom Project, which broke ground in 2024, is a collaboration between the Washington National Guard and the City of Orting through the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense initiative that provides real-world military training and experience while offering key services and enhancements to U.S. communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Giltamag)
06.26.2025
06.30.2025
Package
968598
250626-A-XW712-1562
DOD_111107428
00:03:48
ORTING, WASHINGTON, US
1
1
