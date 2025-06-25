National Guard engineers build better communities with Innovative Readiness Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, finalize construction of a restroom facility at Charter Park in Orting, Wash., June 16-28, 2025. The Charter Park Restroom Project, which broke ground in 2024, is a collaboration between the Washington National Guard and the City of Orting through the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense initiative that provides real-world military training and experience while offering key services and enhancements to U.S. communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Giltamag)