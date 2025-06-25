Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard engineers build better communities with Innovative Readiness Training

    ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. John Giltamag 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, finalize construction of a restroom facility at Charter Park in Orting, Wash., June 16-28, 2025. The Charter Park Restroom Project, which broke ground in 2024, is a collaboration between the Washington National Guard and the City of Orting through the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense initiative that provides real-world military training and experience while offering key services and enhancements to U.S. communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Giltamag)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968598
    VIRIN: 250626-A-XW712-1562
    Filename: DOD_111107428
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: ORTING, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard engineers build better communities with Innovative Readiness Training, by SGT John Giltamag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington Army National Guard (WAARNG)

