Highlights from Day 4 of #CBOA2025.
CBOA is a week-long user assessment that provides critical Warfighter input into form, fit, and function of early Science & Technology prototypes utilized within a relevant operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968587
|VIRIN:
|250627-D-HT311-9610
|Filename:
|DOD_111106940
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBOA 2025 Day 4 Highlights, by Andrea Chaney and Lisa Missenda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.