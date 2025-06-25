Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Duke Richardson's Exit Interview

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Brian Dietrick, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, talks about his military service and AFMC during his final interview as commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 17, 2024. Gen. Richardson is responsible for installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management services, and sustainment of virtually every major Air Force weapon system.

