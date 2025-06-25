Gen. Duke Richardson's Exit Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, talks about his military service and AFMC during his final interview as commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 17, 2024. Gen. Richardson is responsible for installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management services, and sustainment of virtually every major Air Force weapon system.