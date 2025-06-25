Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faith, resilience, and care: Chapel team supports Joint Base Charleston community

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The 628th Air Base Wing Chapel team at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, provides spiritual care, crisis counseling, and morale support to service members and their families. Through worship services, unit engagements, and resilience initiatives, the chapel team fosters a culture of trust and readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968574
    VIRIN: 250610-F-TE598-9001
    Filename: DOD_111106727
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faith, resilience, and care: Chapel team supports Joint Base Charleston community, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

