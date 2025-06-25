Faith, resilience, and care: Chapel team supports Joint Base Charleston community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 628th Air Base Wing Chapel team at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, provides spiritual care, crisis counseling, and morale support to service members and their families. Through worship services, unit engagements, and resilience initiatives, the chapel team fosters a culture of trust and readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)