Faith, resilience, and care: Chapel team supports Joint Base Charleston community

The 628th Air Base Wing Chapel team at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, provides spiritual care, crisis counseling, and morale support to service members and their families. Through worship services, unit engagements, and resilience initiatives, the chapel team fosters a culture of trust and readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|06.10.2025
|06.30.2025 13:48
|Video Productions
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
