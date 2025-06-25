Atlantic Alliance 2025 Amphibious Assault Demonstration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 30, 2025) - Senior U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Netherlands Navy leadership observe an amphibious assault demonstration at Fort Story, June 30, as part of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
