    Atlantic Alliance 2025 Amphibious Assault Demonstration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 30, 2025) - Senior U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Netherlands Navy leadership observe an amphibious assault demonstration at Fort Story, June 30, as part of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968566
    VIRIN: 250630-N-KK394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111106646
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Alliance 2025 Amphibious Assault Demonstration, by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    U.S. Second Fleet
    U.S. Second Fleet (C2F)
    AA25
    Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25)
    Marines

