    NIWC Atlantic Economic Impact- SOTs

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's recent Economic Impact Study conducted by the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business revealed a significant economic impact, contributing $10 billion to the U.S. economy and $2.1 billion specifically to South Carolina. The organization's labor impact has resulted in over 41,000 jobs and and nearly $3.8 billion in labor income across the United States, solidifying the vital role NIWC Atlantic plays in national defense, technological advancement, and the growth of technology-driven sectors, particularly in cybersecurity. The majority of NIWC Atlantic's workforce is based in Charleston, making it a key economic driver for the region.

    Location: US

