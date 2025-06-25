NIWC Atlantic Economic Impact- SOTs

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's recent Economic Impact Study conducted by the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business revealed a significant economic impact, contributing $10 billion to the U.S. economy and $2.1 billion specifically to South Carolina. The organization's labor impact has resulted in over 41,000 jobs and and nearly $3.8 billion in labor income across the United States, solidifying the vital role NIWC Atlantic plays in national defense, technological advancement, and the growth of technology-driven sectors, particularly in cybersecurity. The majority of NIWC Atlantic's workforce is based in Charleston, making it a key economic driver for the region.
