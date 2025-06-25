Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 13

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    In this episode of The Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks with Brian Kolodziej, Emergency Manager at Winn Army Community Hospital, about how our families and staff can stay prepared before—and after—a hurricane.

