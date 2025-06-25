In this episode of The Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks with Brian Kolodziej, Emergency Manager at Winn Army Community Hospital, about how our families and staff can stay prepared before—and after—a hurricane.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 12:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968554
|VIRIN:
|250627-O-TY372-4149
|Filename:
|DOD_111106409
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Winning Frontline Episode 13, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
