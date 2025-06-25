Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asst. DCS G-1 Encourages Civilians to Volunteer to Deploy in Expeditionary Roles

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Robert Hill 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    Mr. Roy Wallace, Asst. DCS G-1, encourages civilians to volunteer to deploy in expeditionary roles in support of combatant commanders worldwide.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:14
    Category: PSA
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

