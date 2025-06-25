Mr. Roy Wallace, Asst. DCS G-1, encourages civilians to volunteer to deploy in expeditionary roles in support of combatant commanders worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 12:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968553
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-EV437-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111106397
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asst. DCS G-1 Encourages Civilians to Volunteer to Deploy in Expeditionary Roles, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.