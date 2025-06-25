Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 11

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Winn Safety Officer Benjamin Pearson to discuss how a strong safety culture protects our people, preserves readiness, and keeps the mission moving.
    Because at Winn, safety isn’t just a priority—it’s the mission.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968552
    VIRIN: 250620-O-TY372-8001
    Filename: DOD_111106394
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

