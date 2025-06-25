On this episode of The Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Winn Safety Officer Benjamin Pearson to discuss how a strong safety culture protects our people, preserves readiness, and keeps the mission moving.
Because at Winn, safety isn’t just a priority—it’s the mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 12:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968552
|VIRIN:
|250620-O-TY372-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111106394
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Winning Frontline Episode 11, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.