The Winning Frontline Episode 12

In this episode of The Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with CPT Zachary Thompson, Chief of Primary Care at Winn Army Community Hospital, to talk about the power of prevention, the most overlooked issues, and how men's health impacts the readiness of everyone in the unit. health, and what service members can do now to stay strong for the fight ahead. Because in Army Medicine, prevention is readiness.