Sea Breeze Opening Ceremony B-Roll

PORTLAND PORT, England (June 30, 2025) Exercise Sea Breeze 2025-2's opening ceremony was held June 30, 2025.Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on Mine Countermeasure, EOD, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968550
|VIRIN:
|250630-N-KP948-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111106371
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
