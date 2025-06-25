Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Team Tuesday: Battlefield Airmen Rapid Replenishment System

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This month, we visit with the Battlefield Airmen Rapid Replenishment System Team located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The BARS team, though a small team of three, is a crucial and necessary part of the Air Force’s EOD Mission. Structured under the Civil Engineer Center and AFIMSC, this team provides Air Force EOD with both initial-issue and replenished protective equipment across the force by responding to and fulfilling equipment requests for Airmen across the career field.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:18
    Air Force
    Equipment
    EOD
    BARS
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC

