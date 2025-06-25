IMSC Team Tuesday: Battlefield Airmen Rapid Replenishment System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month, we visit with the Battlefield Airmen Rapid Replenishment System Team located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The BARS team, though a small team of three, is a crucial and necessary part of the Air Force’s EOD Mission. Structured under the Civil Engineer Center and AFIMSC, this team provides Air Force EOD with both initial-issue and replenished protective equipment across the force by responding to and fulfilling equipment requests for Airmen across the career field.