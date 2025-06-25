Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, in support of Task Force Iron, tests their skills at the aerial gunnery qualifications at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The Black Hawk crews conducted aerial gunnery qualifications to ensure the lethality and readiness of their gunners. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968539
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-FK430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111106148
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade
    UH-60 Black Hawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download