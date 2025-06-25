Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, in support of Task Force Iron, tests their skills at the aerial gunnery qualifications at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The Black Hawk crews conducted aerial gunnery qualifications to ensure the lethality and readiness of their gunners. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|06.26.2025
|06.30.2025 10:31
|B-Roll
|968539
|250626-Z-FK430-1002
|DOD_111106148
|00:01:56
|LV
|2
|2
