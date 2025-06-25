Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, in support of Task Force Iron, tests their skills at the aerial gunnery qualifications at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The Black Hawk crews conducted aerial gunnery qualifications to ensure the lethality and readiness of their gunners. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)