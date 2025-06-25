Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Zemer, pilot-in-command of 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Capt. David Witt, a platoon leader with 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Spc. Allen Calvo, a signal support specialist and Sgt. Katline Rocha, a motor transport operator, both with 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion Headquarters Company, in support of Task Force Iron discuss aerial gunnery qualifications for UH-60 Black Hawk crews at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The crews conducted an aerial gunnery qualification to test the lethality and readiness of their gunners. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
