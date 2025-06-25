Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Patients Story

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    When a first-time mother's original plan to deliver her son at a birthing center fell through, she decided to come to Winn Army Community Hospital. Her reaction will surprise you.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:03
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:42
