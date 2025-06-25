U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Kaluhiwa, an instructor at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conducts an interview during the Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. The Jungle Leaders Course is a five-week program designed to teach Marines how to navigate, survive and fight in a jungle environment. Kaluhiwa is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 02:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968489
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111105339
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Leaders Course 2-25| Sgt. Isaiah Kaluhiwa Interview, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
