    USS Iwo Jima's Welding Shop

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kaleb Medders, from Raleigh, North Carolina, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Hull Technician Fireman Edward Turner, from Albany, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), practice welding on scrap metal in the ship’s welding shop. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968454
    VIRIN: 250627-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111104423
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    welding shop
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8
    Engineering Ratings

