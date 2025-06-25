Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal Mission - Palisades Update

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, Commander of the Palisades Emergency Field Office, provides an update on the Southern California wildfire debris removal mission.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 18:09
    Emergency Response
    debris removal mission
    Wildfire 2025

