Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS Closing Ceremony B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps and Navy leaders, and African and international partners, conduct a closing ceremony for the African Maritime Forces Summit in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 25, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968433
    VIRIN: 250625-M-RT859-1003
    Filename: DOD_111103965
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS Closing Ceremony B-Roll, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMFS
    AfricanMaritimeForcesSummit2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download