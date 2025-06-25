U.S. Marine Corps and Navy leaders, and African and international partners, conduct a closing ceremony for the African Maritime Forces Summit in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 25, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968433
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-RT859-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111103965
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMFS Closing Ceremony B-Roll, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.