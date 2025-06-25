Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Pfc. Audrey Nelson

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Audrey Nelson, combat graphics specialist, U.S. Marine Corps forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to her parents for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Nelson is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 00:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968427
    VIRIN: 250626-M-LU642-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103958
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    USMC
    Hawaii
    MARFORPAC
    Independance Day
    Camp H. M. Smith
    INDOPACOM

