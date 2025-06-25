You Live Here Now Serve Here

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion depicts an action packed commercial for civilians potentially interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard, New Jersey June 27, 2025. The New Jersey Army National Guard is comprised of Citizen Soldiers who live and serve in their communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|06.27.2025
|06.27.2025 19:23
|B-Roll
|968421
|250627-A-AA072-1002
|DOD_111103831
|00:00:30
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|0
|0
