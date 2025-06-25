Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Live Here Now Serve Here

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The Recruiting and Retention Battalion depicts an action packed commercial for civilians potentially interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard, New Jersey June 27, 2025. The New Jersey Army National Guard is comprised of Citizen Soldiers who live and serve in their communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968421
    VIRIN: 250627-A-AA072-1002
    Filename: DOD_111103831
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Live Here Now Serve Here, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download