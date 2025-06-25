Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson, from Airfield to the Space Frontier

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This video production made for the Edward J. Peterson Air and Space Museum at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 2, 2025, goes over the development of the property from World War II Army Air Corps Airfield through the years to today's U.S. Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968399
    VIRIN: 250502-F-NI018-1003
    Filename: DOD_111103220
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson, from Airfield to the Space Frontier, by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold War
    NORAD
    U.S. Air Force
    Colorado
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command

