Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOJ/DHS Press Briefing: Tractor Trailer Human Smuggling Post-Sentencing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Eddie Ramirez 

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    A joint press conference between DHS and DOJ components after the sentencing of two defendants in the deadliest human smuggling event in the U.S.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968396
    VIRIN: 250627-H-D0474-1000
    Filename: DOD_111103157
    Length: 00:13:58
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOJ/DHS Press Briefing: Tractor Trailer Human Smuggling Post-Sentencing, by Eddie Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHS
    DOJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download